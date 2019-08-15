State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Boosted Its Stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by $2.67 Million as Shares Rose; First United Bank Trust Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 55,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 243,352 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 187,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 94,082 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 333,463 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Inc invested in 3,602 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il has 5,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 8,304 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 486,735 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.08M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 244,300 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 11,592 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 196,858 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 147,525 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 6,348 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 138,224 shares. 71,854 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 26,121 shares to 76,677 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,282 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc owns 2,994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 0.66% or 28,124 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 5,121 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi holds 0.11% or 3,747 shares in its portfolio. Central National Bank Trust reported 0.04% stake. Panagora Asset has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 43,941 shares. M&R Management Inc has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regal Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stifel Financial owns 236,115 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,835 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Commercial Bank & Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barr E S invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.