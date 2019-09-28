State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Boosted Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake; Oge Energy (OGE) Holding Held by Qs Investors Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 12,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 149,433 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 137,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 955,401 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 723.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 243,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 276,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 33,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 657,047 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 254,065 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $135.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 50,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,774 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 98,059 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 40,545 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 620,787 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 97,699 shares. Btim has 0.4% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Lc has 0.05% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 161,056 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 9,586 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 590 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Shelton Mngmt has 14,242 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). S&T Bancshares Pa stated it has 0.5% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1,039 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1,768 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 145,283 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 120,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,224 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 429,658 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,000 shares. 72,559 are held by Advisors Asset Management. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 622,580 shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 23,119 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 2,300 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 6,324 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 359,769 shares in its portfolio.