State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Market Value Declined; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Value Declined While Quinn Opportunity Partners Lifted Its Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 32,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 147,238 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.21 million, down from 179,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 660,489 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.87 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Completes Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 17/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 52.80 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 14,933 shares to 26,551 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,000 shares to 59,300 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,500 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.