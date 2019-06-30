State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) by $3.62 Million as Shares Declined; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $42.07 Million as Shares Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 247,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.98. About 905,738 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 45,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 399,266 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, down from 444,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 3.16M shares traded or 24.36% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51M for 25.93 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6,375 shares to 89,257 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset stated it has 28,959 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 588 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Oppenheimer & Company owns 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 12,645 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 267,147 shares. Sector Gamma As accumulated 280,351 shares. 1.03 million are held by Waddell Reed. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.05M shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.35% or 298,181 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.08% or 45,993 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bankshares reported 10,855 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 255,898 shares. Washington Bancshares reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Franklin has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider McMullen Michael R. sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31 million.

