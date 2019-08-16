State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut General Mls (GIS) Holding By $21.50 Million; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 5,201 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 90,308 shares with $7.28 million value, up from 85,107 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $95.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 3.88M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 43.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 421,518 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 550,930 shares with $28.51 million value, down from 972,448 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $33.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 2.13M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intersect Limited Liability holds 25,495 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 283,242 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 268,511 shares. Ironwood Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 214 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Com has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,632 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 31,186 shares. Culbertson A N And Com holds 1.94% or 83,404 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 201,365 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,778 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 343,310 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc accumulated 73,000 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.12% or 238,656 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 31.07% above currents $64.34 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Service reported 4.41% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Payden And Rygel owns 1.73% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 458,000 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.36% or 83,198 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,090 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ar Asset stated it has 54,500 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 162,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 953,445 shares. Foster Motley Inc has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fcg Advisors Lc reported 4,260 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt accumulated 735,572 shares. Mengis Cap Management stated it has 36,550 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 22,649 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation stated it has 28,850 shares. Wade G W And owns 9,754 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 91,070 shares to 197,170 valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 30,217 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.73 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.22% below currents $54.99 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 21 report.