State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut By $31.79 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Has 1.05 Sentiment

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 58 funds opened new and increased positions, while 55 cut down and sold their stock positions in National Bank Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now own: 27.38 million shares, up from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Bank Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 44 New Position: 14.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 168,210 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 5.34 million shares with $1.01 billion value, down from 5.51 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,570 are owned by Lincluden Ltd. Asset One invested 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.67% or 8.34 million shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.27M shares. The California-based Leisure Capital Management has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner LP owns 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37 million shares. 81,644 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Minnesota-based Carlson Capital Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Capital Invest holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,501 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 14,003 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Css Lc Il stated it has 11,900 shares. 13,973 are held by Wealthquest. Shikiar Asset reported 100,259 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 106,026 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.17% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation for 464,143 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 665,778 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 292,656 shares.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 84,031 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals