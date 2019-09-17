State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosted Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $867,600 as Shares Declined

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, up from 211,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 614,806 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 5.57M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 10, 2019 : ZS, RH, PLAY, GME, FARM – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Ways to Win at Fantasy Football and Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Slack’s First Earnings As A Public Company After The Bell Wednesday – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

