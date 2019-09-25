State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Holding in Regency Ctrs (REG) by $1.78 Million; As Grupo Televisa Sab (TV) Shares Declined, Dodge & Cox Upped by $93.71 Million Its Position

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 26,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 259,842 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.34M, up from 232,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 654,886 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (TV) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 11.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 70.25M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.90M, up from 58.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 2.13 million shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 922,425 shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $1.39B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,515 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 64,572 shares to 79,984 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 111,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,103 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).