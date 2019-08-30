State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped By $1.65 Million Its Best Buy (BBY) Stake; Last Week PTC Inc. (PTC) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. PTC Inc has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97.88’s average target is 48.19% above currents $66.05 stock price. PTC Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $83.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

25/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Best Buy Inc (BBY) stake by 28.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 23,288 shares as Best Buy Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 103,926 shares with $7.39M value, up from 80,638 last quarter. Best Buy Inc now has $17.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 615,662 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 23/03/2018 – REFILE-FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 11,943 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Regional Outlook: Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Top Scenario, Business Overview and Forecast to 2029 – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Buy +3% after margins impress – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Best Buy Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BBY) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Buy Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 217,198 shares to 792,388 valued at $38.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 629,986 shares and now owns 55,685 shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was reduced too.