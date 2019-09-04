State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Its Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $29.95 Million; Providence Svc (PRSC) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.49 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 37,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 554 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 38,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 62,566 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – BILL SEVERANCE WILL MOVE FROM HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO INTERIM CFO; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 80.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 534,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 126,484 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 661,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 1.11M shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airline will eliminate flight from KCI to West Coast – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49 million for 6.96 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 544,218 shares to 987,411 shares, valued at $64.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 489,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogistiCare enters into agreement to acquire Circulation – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Providence Service Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Providence Service Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogistiCare Announces CEO Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 08, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 40,947 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $495.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 29,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).