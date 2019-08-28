State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $8.56 Million as Shares Rose; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shares Declined, Bank Of Italy Lifted Position by $7.57 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 935,387 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 118,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 608,269 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.85M, down from 727,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.74 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 53,605 shares to 325,909 shares, valued at $97.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.