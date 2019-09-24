State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Stake in Oneok New (OKE) Lifted by $9.14 Million; Holder Marathon Capital Management Upped Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Holding

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 130.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 134,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 237,478 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.34M, up from 102,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 778,746 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 12.90 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Enters Talks to Sell Digital-Health Business; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,080 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $130.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,181 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.07% or 19,700 shares. Copeland Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 149,772 shares. Next Fincl Grp holds 0.05% or 6,307 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 328,611 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 8,010 shares. 14,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 13,872 were reported by Frontier Inv Management. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,291 shares. Cap Advisors Inc Ok has 239,041 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bb&T Corporation invested in 67,751 shares. First Republic Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 41,662 shares to 929,445 shares, valued at $50.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 44,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,592 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).