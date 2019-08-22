State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Grs Advisors Increases Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 384,725 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 19,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 75,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 95,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 3.13M shares traded or 68.43% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares & holds 0.02% or 1,387 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Private Advsr has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sandy Spring National Bank reported 167 shares. Beck Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.48% or 89,530 shares in its portfolio. Orinda Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 50,000 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 97,310 shares. Mariner Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 167,000 shares. 6,925 were reported by Schnieders Mgmt Llc. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.53M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 2,077 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Moreover, Numerixs Technology Inc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,200 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc invested in 131,471 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares to 288,631 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Com owns 43,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 14,934 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 21,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has 0.49% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 138,262 shares stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 20,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 25,380 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Farmers Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 44 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 28,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management invested in 3,920 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0% or 22,000 shares. 11,614 were reported by Dnb Asset As.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $140,081. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.