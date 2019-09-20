State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Stake in Firstenergy (FE) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Omni Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake by $17.88 Million; Stock Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 350,938 shares traded or 29.24% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 224,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 551,934 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.63 million, down from 776,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.11 lastly. It is down 25.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 15/04/2018 – The API has applauded the rise of natural gas, which has hurt FirstEnergy’s business, and called on the Trump administration to “let markets work.”; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 12,769 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation owns 860,002 shares. The New York-based Hrt Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 44,605 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 19,689 shares. Engaged Ltd Liability invested in 379,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 52,823 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 33,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 9,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 31,678 shares to 101,678 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 94,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bessemer Gp reported 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 137,109 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 634,725 shares. Bb&T owns 6,564 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 993,677 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 464,716 shares stake. Bollard Llc reported 235,828 shares stake. Whittier Co owns 1,930 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 39,533 shares. 235,446 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Duff And Phelps Invest Management reported 0.41% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

