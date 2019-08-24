State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Stake in Citigroup (C) Cut as Shares Rose; Opaleye Management Lowered Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $2.28 Million; Stock Value Declined

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 44,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.10M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 325,338 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

