State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Stake in Cameco (CCJ) by $3.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Getty Realty (GTY) Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp (GTY) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,060 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 145,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Getty Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 60,177 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 297,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11M, up from 984,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6.71 million shares traded or 253.99% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 45,511 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc reported 15,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 657,659 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Parametric Port Lc accumulated 201,162 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 109,935 shares. Whittier Tru has 3,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 104,685 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 170,196 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 18,124 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 231,548 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,543 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 275,898 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 30,648 shares to 150,264 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigant Consulting Co (NYSE:NCI) by 25,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,200 shares, and cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST).

