State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Raised Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake by $19.11 Million; Blue Harbour Group LP Holds Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR)

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 331,245 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 67.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 707,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,000 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 1,030 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 91,411 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 479,175 shares. Tower Bridge holds 5,110 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 192,508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Key Group (Cayman) Ltd owns 9,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 86,892 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0% or 271 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 6,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 5.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was made by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 100,000 shares to 742,450 shares, valued at $48.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 30,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,793 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).