State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Position In Celanese Del (CE) Was Upped; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Has Increased Stake

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 990,138 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 11,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 46,463 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 34,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 287,123 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.22% or 13,239 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 135,870 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 80,093 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.02M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 45,061 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp invested in 55,294 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,194 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 1.05% stake. 851,870 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.93% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 12,500 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 4,907 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 9,185 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 631,868 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,000 are owned by South Dakota Council. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 31,597 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Company has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Westpac Corp has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Axa, a France-based fund reported 61,647 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 510,235 shares. Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 104 shares.