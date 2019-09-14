State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Position In Brown Forman (BF.B) Was Raised; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder South State Has Cut Its Stake by $960,120 as Share Price Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 616.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 256,722 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 298,331 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, up from 41,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 2.47 million shares traded or 86.20% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand

South State Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,523 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 13,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 32,509 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 34 shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 0.03% or 585 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 3.47 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Management Ltd invested in 210,929 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 31,683 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Lincoln holds 0.02% or 2,432 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 125,790 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. New England And Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,265 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Conning invested in 5,084 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cibc Mkts has 66,087 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 12,906 shares to 142,091 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 170,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,716 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Com (NYSE:HII).

