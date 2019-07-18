State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lifted By $16.08 Million Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding; Cpi Card Group (PMTS) Shorts Lowered By 1.78%

Cpi Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) had a decrease of 1.78% in short interest. PMTS’s SI was 248,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.78% from 252,500 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 18 days are for Cpi Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s short sellers to cover PMTS’s short positions. The SI to Cpi Card Group Inc’s float is 6.11%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 6,472 shares traded. CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) has risen 11.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PMTS News: 11/05/2018 – Company Profile for CPI Card Group; 22/03/2018 – CPI Card Group Demonstrates Metal and Dual Interface Prowess at Secure Technology Alliance Payments Summit & ICMA Expo; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Cpi Card Group Ratings (CFR to Caa1, from B3); Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Recognized for Excellence in Card Manufacturing at ICMA’s Elan Awards; 02/05/2018 – CPI CARD WILL BEGIN SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – CPI Card Group 1Q Loss $7.29M; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Negative Outlook Reflects View CPI Will Likely Continue to Face Operating Challenges; 28/03/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – CPI Card Group: Intends to Immediately Begin Search for New CFO

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 19.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 53,605 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 325,909 shares with $97.82M value, up from 272,304 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $99.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $353.08. About 791,213 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg

Among 4 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $340 target.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 47,187 shares to 403,070 valued at $41.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 1,628 shares and now owns 49,360 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of stock or 7,690 shares. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was made by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies invested 0.35% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 4,560 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 21,566 shares. Cumberland Limited owns 2,867 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). D E Shaw has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Comm National Bank holds 322,897 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or has 1,560 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa owns 56,990 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Com, a Japan-based fund reported 9,958 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 86,006 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 148,081 shares. 2,449 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Company. Trust Of Vermont reported 12,462 shares stake.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.