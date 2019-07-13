State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holding in Lennar (LEN); As Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Value Rose, Newtyn Management Lifted Its Stake by $8.80 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 479,511 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 43,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,549 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 75,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 136,800 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,319 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 0% or 31,050 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,871 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 16,397 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 273,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 4.64M shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Axa has 6,056 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 26,875 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). World Asset holds 19,413 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 65 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisor Ptnrs Lc invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ranger Investment Lp holds 1.36% or 989,940 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 13,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 13,100 shares. Brant Point Management Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Mak Capital One Limited Com has 4.04M shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 18,263 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 12,235 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.13 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 388,899 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.47% or 512,425 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 251,625 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 175,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $228.80 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million worth of stock or 4.31 million shares. Another trade for 1.50 million shares valued at $30.32M was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,999 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).