State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increased Mercer Intl (MERC) Holding by $477,867; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lifted Its Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Position by $561,272; Shares Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 485.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 36,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 44,325 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, up from 7,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 624,613 shares traded or 71.21% up from the average. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 3.34 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stagnant On PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 17,346 shares to 146,216 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 118,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,269 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.02% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 17,696 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 482,846 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 4.84 million shares. Citadel Limited Company reported 50,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd invested in 2,000 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,044 shares stake. Sei Investments Com accumulated 81,414 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 12,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 47,674 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa reported 199,194 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 161,135 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 116,284 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.16% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 607,346 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Limited Partnership stated it has 58,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 6,000 shares. Caxton Lp has 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jefferies Gru Limited Com holds 56,455 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 64,690 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Laffer reported 0% stake.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BlackRock (BLK) Lags on Q2 Earnings as Revenues Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.