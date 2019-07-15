State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Increased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $12.70 Million; Montag A & Associates Upped Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Market Valuation Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 103.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 66,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 64,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 724,301 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 158,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 160,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 757,892 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,892 shares to 71,019 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,008 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 29,891 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,557 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 605,559 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montag A & Assocs Inc holds 0.32% or 130,063 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability Company has 20,429 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 404,069 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 32,309 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Charter stated it has 8,791 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 161,738 shares. 447,624 are owned by Da Davidson &.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has 114,870 shares. 19,120 are owned by Gsa Capital Llp. Associated Banc accumulated 160,563 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 29,576 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% or 8,596 shares. M&R Capital Inc invested in 3,060 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3,658 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 273,571 shares. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.27 million shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 19,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 265,029 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 41,910 shares. North Star Invest stated it has 500 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton agrees to acquire controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, JO and SOXL among weekly ETF movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Finally Makes the Hard Call – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 190,454 shares to 117,159 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,788 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).