State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Position in Badger Meter (BMI); Tealwood Asset Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $335,755

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 6,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,731 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 20,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 32,286 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 10.38 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.81 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares to 18,218 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,048 shares to 141,493 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 117,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,317 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

