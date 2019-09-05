State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Upped Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Stake By $1.24 Million; Shorts at KEYERA CANADA (KEYUF) Raised By 8.74%

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) stake by 132.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 40,000 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 70,203 shares with $2.18 million value, up from 30,203 last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Tr now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 202,649 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.56/Shr- Adjusted FFO $2.69/Shr, Not FFO; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE

KEYERA CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had an increase of 8.74% in short interest. KEYUF’s SI was 1.77M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.74% from 1.62M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 883 days are for KEYERA CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)’s short sellers to cover KEYUF’s short positions. It closed at $25.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 16.11% above currents $27.56 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Bank of America.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 165,684 shares to 2.97M valued at $564.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 7,837 shares and now owns 56,699 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,218 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Connable Office Inc has 9,882 shares. 19,890 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Nomura Asset holds 80,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Nordea Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation owns 292,221 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1.22 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Cap Advisers Ltd owns 17,618 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 46,092 shares in its portfolio. Com Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 14,470 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated invested in 2.16 million shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) CEO Jon Bortz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More important recent Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keyera: High Distribution For This Energy Toll Booth – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Keyera: Satisfying Strong Demand For Critical Infrastructure By Canada’s Fast Growing Oil & Gas Sector – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterPipeline’s Recent Acquisition Of Williams’ Canadian NGL Assets Increases Risk/Reward Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2016.