State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Shorts at RENOVACARE (RCAR) Raised By 7.08%

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 45.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 185,075 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 587,921 shares with $51.97 million value, up from 402,846 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $114.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

RENOVACARE INC (OTCMKTS:RCAR) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. RCAR’s SI was 57,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 53,700 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 3 days are for RENOVACARE INC (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s short sellers to cover RCAR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5692. About 2,188 shares traded. RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. The company has market cap of $136.80 million. The Company’s flagship technology product is CellMist System, which include a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.72% above currents $72.09 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 1,955 shares to 106,671 valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,494 shares and now owns 63,383 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.