State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose; Nwi Management LP Position in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Upped by $600,000 as Share Price Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 885,312 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,046 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, down from 335,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $279.8. About 1.09 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $50.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.