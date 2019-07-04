State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $12.90 Million; Bp Wealth Management Stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) Cut as Share Price Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,046 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, down from 335,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 19,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,314 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.56 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital’s Detailed Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital Prices $350 Mln of 4.625% Unsecured Convertible Notes Due 2024 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Lc owns 121,815 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 1,950 shares. Barnett & Co owns 61,005 shares. Park Avenue Llc accumulated 55,089 shares. Tcw Group has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sigma Planning has 94,803 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 47,727 shares. Peoples Finance Serv Corp invested in 682 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cap Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability owns 210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Us Natl Bank De holds 65,128 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 11,606 shares to 75,111 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 13,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Italy counts on army of number-crunchers to win bad loan war – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buyouts, Cost-Saving Efforts to Keep Hershey’s Solid Show On – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “International Unit Boosts Hanesbrands, Innerwear Unit Hurts – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche Telekom first to market in Germany with limited 5G rollout – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WU, COST, SBUX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 23,098 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 3,499 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Company stated it has 2,306 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership stated it has 78,323 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 292,101 shares. 1,195 were reported by Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company. Blue Chip Prns stated it has 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Monetary reported 3,875 shares. Northstar Gru stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Associated Banc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,120 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt invested in 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 11,987 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 58,924 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.