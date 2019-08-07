State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed By $2.25 Million Its Udr (UDR) Position; Shorts at OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (TBGNF) Lowered By 90.22%

OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) had a decrease of 90.22% in short interest. TBGNF’s SI was 4,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.22% from 50,100 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 3 days are for OXURION NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s short sellers to cover TBGNF’s short positions. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 16.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 50,014 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 245,799 shares with $11.17 million value, down from 295,813 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $13.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 1.51M shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES

Another recent and important Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ThromboGenics becomes Oxurion – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018.

ThromboGenics NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company has market cap of $226.95 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction. It currently has negative earnings. It has research and development agreements with BioInvent International AB to develop Anti-PlGF, a product candidate to treat Medulloblastoma, a pediatric malignant brain tumor; Eleven Biotherapeutics and Bicycle Therapeutics to develop and commercialize products for the treatment of eye diseases with diabetics; and Chilltern International, Inc. and Outcome Sciences, Inc., as well as Parexel to provide clinical research services for the development of JETREA.

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 11.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 16,744 shares to 67,376 valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 242,873 shares and now owns 277,465 shares. Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. Shares for $1,004 were bought by KLINGBEIL JAMES D on Wednesday, June 5.