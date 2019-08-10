State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Raised Its Stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) by $8.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Value Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Raised Its Holding

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 39,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 180,206 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.34M, up from 141,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 205,971 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 42,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 100,967 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 58,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,312 shares to 101,005 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc by 52,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,629 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assocs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,115 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited invested 0.25% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.35% or 22,337 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3,580 shares. Cap Research Investors reported 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Tci Wealth invested in 224 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 29,187 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regions Financial has 10 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 1,780 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 121,114 shares. D E Shaw & holds 68,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 11,353 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).