State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Raised Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake; Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by $15.33 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 364.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 114,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 31,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 838,686 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.03 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14M, down from 10.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 989,332 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $406.48 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,491 shares to 172,058 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 22,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,793 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).