State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Raised First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Holding by $2.45 Million; Shares Rose; As Catalent Com (CTLT) Share Price Rose, Colony Group Boosted Position by $2.42 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 70,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 209,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 139,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 241,455 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc Com (CTLT) by 143.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 60,395 shares as the company's stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 102,544 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 42,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 287,236 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500.

