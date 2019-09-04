State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lifted Global Pmts (GPN) Position By $912,696; Bridge Bancorp Has 1.59 Sentiment

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 12.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 6,711 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 61,711 shares with $8.43M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $26.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $167.79. About 247,202 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 46 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 29 trimmed and sold holdings in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 11.47 million shares, up from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bridge Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Global Payments Inc has $19500 highest and $94 lowest target. $162.71’s average target is -3.03% below currents $167.79 stock price. Global Payments Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. Nomura maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability reported 3,244 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 6,143 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 100 shares. Bp Pcl reported 16,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,727 shares. 10,231 are held by First Mercantile Company. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Amer Int Grp invested in 0.03% or 54,898 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,645 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.29% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 60,635 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 33,603 shares. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 114,232 shares.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for 2.21 million shares. Ulysses Management Llc owns 378,805 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 197,954 shares.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $518.82 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BDGE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lexia PowerUp Literacy Helps Struggling Adolescent Readers Across the Country Bridge Skill Gaps to Better Meet College and Career Ready Standards – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diageo Scottish union reveals strike action dates – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “At the Intersections of Financial Services – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ToughBuilt to Exhibit at Expo Nacional Ferretera September 5th through September 7th – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $12.94M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.