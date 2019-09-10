State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Its Davita (DVA) Stake by $8.62 Million; Stock Rose; Marinemax (HZO) Holder Impala Asset Management Upped Holding by $1.61 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 84,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The hedge fund held 722,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 637,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 154,759 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 159,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 76,643 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 236,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 1.62 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 37,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Earnest Prtn Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). 39,861 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 37,347 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh invested in 26,298 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company owns 35,242 shares. Manchester Management Lc has 2,110 shares. Ameriprise invested in 324,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Friess Lc owns 296,834 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 253,044 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 191,792 shares. Walthausen Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 78,670 shares in its portfolio.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 249,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,680 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 117.86% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.56 per share. DVA’s profit will be $185.68 million for 12.56 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 44,569 shares to 165,451 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).