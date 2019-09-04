State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $16.55 Million as Share Value Rose; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $235.51 Million; Market Value Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 3.81 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 199,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 392,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.88 million, down from 591,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 380,774 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.02% or 5,477 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 1,709 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability owns 8,149 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 688,551 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldg owns 0.11% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,003 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 112,709 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 141,436 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 80,054 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 9,591 shares. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Schulhoff And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,435 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 19,012 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 761,160 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $56.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.92 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.