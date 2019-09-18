State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Position; Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Heico New (HEI) Position

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 31,880 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 393,007 shares with $21.54M value, down from 424,887 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $38.83 billion valuation. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 13.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Heico Corp New (HEI) stake by 125% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 125,000 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI)’s stock rose 32.47%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 225,000 shares with $26.20M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $15.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 95,679 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 20.20% above currents $130.95 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform”. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, August 29.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity. Another trade for 1,974 shares valued at $198,784 was bought by Hildebrandt Mark H.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 43,160 shares to 91,687 valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) stake by 18,911 shares and now owns 41,359 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.37 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.02% above currents $52.44 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of AFL in report on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, April 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23.