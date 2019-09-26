State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake as Stock Declined; Ward Ferry Management LTD Increases Position in 58 Com (WUBA)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 39,633 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 57,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 31,255 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 50,880 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company reported 24,530 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 0.4% or 75,090 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 743 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 249,044 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 0% stake. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 7,124 shares. Clean Yield reported 31,527 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Asset One reported 91,152 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service invested in 0.13% or 6,373 shares. Grimes holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 116,565 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 15,486 shares. Peoples Financial Ser reported 23,270 shares. First Personal Service owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 105,868 shares to 155,522 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.34M for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

