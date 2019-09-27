State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Boosted Amedisys (AMED) Stake; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp acquired 109,094 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 791,320 shares with $145.11M value, up from 682,226 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $42.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.68. About 565,504 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 192.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 42,220 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock rose 15.02%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 64,154 shares with $7.79 million value, up from 21,934 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $4.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 58,651 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated Amedisys’s (NASDAQ:AMED) Shareholders Feel About Its 557% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain PerkinElmer (PKI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Amedisys Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock has $15500 highest and $12500 lowest target. $141.33’s average target is 10.34% above currents $128.09 stock price. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 83,675 shares to 2.06 million valued at $275.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) stake by 31,521 shares and now owns 804,535 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Galapagos – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 37.75% above currents $166.68 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1.