State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Stake; Navigant Consulting (NCI)’s Sentiment Is 0.69

Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 59 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 85 sold and decreased their equity positions in Navigant Consulting Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 36.42 million shares, down from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Navigant Consulting Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 37 New Position: 22.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 3,666 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 109,818 shares with $17.55M value, down from 113,484 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $49.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 215,349 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 8.48% above currents $156.52 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 6,597 shares to 942,245 valued at $76.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 232,422 shares and now owns 524,340 shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap Inc owns 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,490 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,169 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America owns 911 shares. First Tru Bancshares Limited stated it has 12.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lodge Hill Limited Co has 60,833 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,355 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 1,420 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 26,589 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc holds 1,300 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wright Ser holds 2,960 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 6,758 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 95,653 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 0.33% stake.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. for 855,258 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc owns 46,588 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 31,210 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 327,928 shares.