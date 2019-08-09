State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $608,336 as Share Price Rose; Roof Eidam & Maycock Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 158.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,377 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 4,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 3.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, down from 80,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $219.18. About 365,717 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Company has 12,568 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Lc accumulated 38,340 shares. Altavista Wealth owns 2,755 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,194 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,253 shares. Intersect Ltd reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 4,667 shares in its portfolio. First Natl holds 23,070 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Albion Finance Grp Incorporated Ut holds 0.26% or 13,726 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 5,071 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 452,853 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Llp has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management owns 11,978 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Korea Corporation reported 414,823 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $731.11M for 28.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 60,236 shares to 614,318 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 668,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,327 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc New York stated it has 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hilltop Inc reported 1,432 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 443,622 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 65,955 shares or 1.09% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.23% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Haverford Co holds 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 10,810 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Ltd has 0.21% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 304 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap Inc has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Estabrook Capital accumulated 0% or 2,560 shares. Appleton Ma accumulated 13,394 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Notis stated it has 11,040 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Ativo Cap Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,914 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.