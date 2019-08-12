State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Last Week Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Friday, August 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Sell” rating and $33 target in Friday, March 8 report. See Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 52.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $29.0000 38.0000

08/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $29 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold Maintain

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 10.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 10,064 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 88,260 shares with $25.33 million value, down from 98,324 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 727,157 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.55 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 32,496 shares to 47,098 valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 34,534 shares and now owns 120,963 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Kronenfeld Mark A. bought $66,244.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCRX) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira (PCRX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira up 4% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It has a 218.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Pacira BioSciences, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.04% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 8,406 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Jefferies Gp reported 23,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Tocqueville Asset Management L P holds 6,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Macquarie Grp has invested 0.12% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 22,146 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co. State Street reported 958,180 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 9,650 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Com reported 564,576 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% or 26,242 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

The stock decreased 4.78% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 559,688 shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $74.6 MLN VS $69.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M