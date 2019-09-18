State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $12.63 Million; Stock Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Decreased Position

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,572 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322,000, down from 5,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 1.19M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 68,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 163,424 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.12 million, down from 232,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 1.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.49 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

