State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Holding in Oracle (ORCL); Chartist Holding in Pultegroup (PHM) Lowered as Stock Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 66,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 875,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, up from 809,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 6.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47 million, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 1.63 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cibc World Mkts invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 80,189 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp stated it has 0.08% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 1.45M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 95,188 shares. 22,795 were reported by Creative Planning. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Pa holds 243,023 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 796,830 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 65,170 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 1,261 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 145,885 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 9,989 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Westpac Bk stated it has 18,977 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares to 3,324 shares, valued at $597.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cls Invs Limited Liability reported 2,318 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Invest Management has invested 7.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3.59M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 37.20M shares. Putnam Fl Management accumulated 0.01% or 2,865 shares. 6,183 are owned by Cumberland Incorporated. Steinberg Asset Lc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.04% or 147,657 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,816 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 57,861 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has 0.59% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Veritas Invest Llp accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 19,806 are held by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks.