State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $47.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lenox Wealth Management Raised Holding

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.55. About 938,212 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 171.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 974,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.09 million, up from 569,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 2.81M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,230 shares to 53 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 23,837 shares to 31,543 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 74,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,125 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).