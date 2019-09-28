State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Oneok New (OKE) Stake By $9.14 Million; Bsquare (BSQR) Sentiment Is 0.33

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment increased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 2 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 6 cut down and sold their holdings in Bsquare Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bsquare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 130.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 134,485 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 237,478 shares with $16.34 million value, up from 102,993 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.37 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation for 1,009 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 290,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 74,500 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 42,450 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 16,815 shares to 202,992 valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 15,468 shares and now owns 50,239 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Svcs Incorporated invested in 3,433 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oakbrook Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 20,400 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3.22M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% or 2.88 million shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 14,486 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Td Asset has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cetera Limited stated it has 15,033 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3,516 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 86 shares. 287,844 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability Company. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Company has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.63% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 957,463 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.77% below currents $73.3 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 1 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.