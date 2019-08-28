State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holding By $540,000; Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 30,000 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 279,136 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 249,136 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $8.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 338,541 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M

Among 3 analysts covering Synthomer (LON:SYNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Synthomer has GBX 510 highest and GBX 310 lowest target. GBX 391.25’s average target is 32.09% above currents GBX 296.2 stock price. Synthomer had 30 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 16 by UBS. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, April 29 by UBS. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. See Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) latest ratings:

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties wraps up ~$2.0B investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust Completes Investments of Approximately $2.0 Billion in Ramsay and Prospect Hospitals – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 9,110 shares to 21,520 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 3,139 shares and now owns 59,027 shares. Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Medical Properties has $2100 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.70’s average target is 1.14% above currents $18.49 stock price. Medical Properties had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.08 billion GBP. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides butadiene based lattices and dispersions for textile floor covering applications, as well as high solids styrene butadiene rubber lattices to produce latex foams for the bedding industry and the cushioning segment; and functional polymers, such as aqueous acrylic, butadiene, and vinyl acetate based polymer dispersions for the industrial divisions of adhesives, technical textiles, and fiber bonding.

The stock decreased 1.73% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 296.2. About 570,290 shares traded. Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNT News: 09/04/2018 – Syntel Partners with Esko for Life Sciences Labeling and Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Rev $245.3M; 13/04/2018 – Syntel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86, REV VIEW $929.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY Rev $920M-$960M; 26/03/2018 Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.76 TO $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q Net $45.6M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL 1Q NET REV. $245.3M, EST. $227.3M; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More important recent Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Synthomer (LON:SYNT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Synthomer plcâ€™s (LON:SYNT) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) was released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Specialty chemicals company Omnova Solutions to be bought by UK polymer maker for about $455 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 03, 2019.