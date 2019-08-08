State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Its Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $2.00 Million; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Holding in Intel (INTC) by $899,410 as Stock Price Declined

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 16,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 59,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 42,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 553,411 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc analyzed 16,970 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $206.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 11.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 2.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 84,363 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 1.26% or 63,825 shares. 407,985 are owned by Huntington Commercial Bank. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 487,731 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 1.36% or 36,344 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt has 3.89% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 198,198 shares. Ohio-based Summit Fincl Strategies has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mai Capital Management stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). King Wealth accumulated 6,014 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Ser invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 4,500 were reported by Family Capital Tru Co. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 508,936 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest, California-based fund reported 8,185 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,280 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year's $1.4 per share.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.88 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 75,890 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,795 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).