State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stake by $700,000; Stock Value Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Position In 3M Company (MMM) Was Lifted

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 153.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,910 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 490,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 366,335 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “3M Co. (MMM) Deconsolidated its Venezuelan Subsidiary – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,340 shares to 5,585 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 8,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,245 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Lc holds 60,587 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Lc has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc owns 3,500 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Shelter Mutual Ins Comm owns 30,260 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.22% or 49,697 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps reported 6,115 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.55% or 4,029 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.02% or 65,344 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.16% or 80,042 shares in its portfolio. 2,192 were accumulated by Frontier Inv Management Commerce. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,870 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com. Princeton Strategies Gru Lc stated it has 5,656 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd stated it has 1,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17M for 35.77 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 20,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $42.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy in February – Investorplace.com” on January 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $27.6 Million – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $34.5 Million – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial To Attend REITWeek Investor Forum; Updated Investor Presentation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.