State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Stake in Kellogg Co (K) Lifted by $6.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Mangrove Partners Has Upped Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding by $943,390; Market Valuation Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 640,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, up from 530,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.17M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8342. About 124,347 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 117,330 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,609 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 129,399 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc reported 77,133 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 431,345 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa reported 24,220 shares stake. 127,001 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings stated it has 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability owns 13,535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares holds 0.46% or 52,401 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 13,300 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability reported 4,950 shares stake. Jnba Financial owns 299 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 380,000 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $453.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).