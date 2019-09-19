State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $3.72 Million; Market Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Boosted Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.32M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 41,104 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 39,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 81,933 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 400 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 24,100 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Partner Mngmt Lp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Filament Limited Liability Company holds 2,946 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Service Incorporated holds 5,245 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Milestone Group holds 0.05% or 1,321 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,117 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.44 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.05% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. 364,052 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Washington Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,612 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,643 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And has invested 21.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,550 shares to 74,782 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 208,945 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $213.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.